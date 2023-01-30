Samuel Adams Introduces New, Brighter Take on Flagship Boston Lager for First Time in Nearly 40 Years with Big Game Ad

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2023

Boston icons Kevin Garnett and Lenny Clarke join Your Cousin From Boston in a dreamy and comical "Brighter Boston"

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The best beer in America just got better. As part of its relentless pursuit of better beer, the Boston Beer Company is remastering Samuel Adams Boston Lager – the flagship beer that helped lead the American craft beer revolution – to develop a smoother, brighter Boston Lager.

To commemorate the occasion, Samuel Adams Boston Lager Remastered will be in the starting lineup for the Big Game with a new TV commercial that reimagines everything a little brighter – from the beer itself to the brewer's hometown of Boston.

BREWING A BRIGHTER BOSTON LAGER
When it was first launched, Samuel Adams Boston Lager was voted "Best Beer In America" four years running at the Great American Beer Festival and went on to help spark the craft beer revolution.

So, why change a classic? The recipe hasn't changed. Boston Lager Remastered still uses Founder and Brewer Jim Koch's great-great grandfather's mid-19th century original recipe and has evolved the brewing process to reduce filtration by adding a traditional German practice of biological acidification, resulting in a brighter, easier-drinking beer.

"We like to say we know there's a perfect Boston Lager out there … we just haven't made it yet," said Koch. "With Remastered, we're one step closer to perfection. We cleaned up the brewing process to create an easier-drinking profile, giving it an extra sparkle that drinkers will savor. Any time you crack open a Boston Lager you know you're going to enjoy a rich, full-flavored beer. When you first crack open a Boston Lager Remastered, you might say, 'this is the best Boston Lager I've ever had.'"

Since it was first brewed nearly 40 years ago, Samuel Adams Boston Lager has used the world's finest hand-selected ingredients to create a perfectly balanced and complex brew – and that has never changed. To this day, Koch still tastes each batch of Boston Lager to ensure it reaches the brand's high-quality standards.

DREAMING OF A BRIGHTER BOSTON
To support the launch of Boston Lager Remastered, Boston Beer will run a commercial in the Big Game titled "A Brighter Boston," featuring Boston Lager Remastered alongside everyone's favorite drinking buddy, Your Cousin From Boston.

A tongue-in-cheek love letter to Boston Lager's hometown, the spot pays homage to all the quirks that make the city of Boston and its people unique. Featuring celebrity cameos from beloved comedian Lenny Clarke and retired Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett – plus dozens of "Easter eggs" – the spot portrays a dream sequence of humorous vignettes that flip typical Boston tropes on their head. The spot was filmed across multiple locations in Boston including South Boston and Downtown Boston, with a predominately Boston-based cast and crew.

SEE THE LOVE LETTER TO BOSTON
A 60-second extended cut of the commercial can be found here, with a 30-second version to air during the Big Game on February 12 in six markets including New York, Phoenix, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Atlanta and of course … Boston.

FIND A BOSTON LAGER REMASTERED NEAR YOU
Drinkers nationwide can now find Boston Lager Remasteredin their area by visiting samueladams.com/find-a-sam.

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS
Our passion for never settling, and brewing quality, flavorful beers started with our founder, Jim Koch. He brewed the first batch of Boston Lager in his kitchen – a recipe that belonged to his great-great-grandfather that he found in his father's attic back in the early 1980's. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. For mor more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com, join us at a taproom in Jamaica Plain, Boston or Cincinnati, or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer.

ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery, Hard Mountain Dew and Sauza Agave Cocktails as well as other craft beer brands from Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

Media Contact:

Devon Savage
[email protected]

MullenLowe PR
[email protected]

SOURCE Samuel Adams

