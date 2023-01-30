Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $363.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 18,693 shares in NYSE:CMI, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.76 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Cummins Inc traded for a price of $248.015 per share and a market cap of $34.98Bil. The stock has returned 15.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cummins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-book ratio of 4.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 25,972-share investment in NYSE:MMM. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.19 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, 3M Co traded for a price of $113.05 per share and a market cap of $62.09Bil. The stock has returned -27.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-book ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 900 shares in NAS:INTU, giving the stock a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $431.97 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $417.92 per share and a market cap of $117.40Bil. The stock has returned -21.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.61, a price-book ratio of 7.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.41 and a price-sales ratio of 8.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,655 shares in NYSE:PG, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.05 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $140.65 per share and a market cap of $331.81Bil. The stock has returned -10.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-book ratio of 7.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 2,268 shares in NYSE:ABBV, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.5 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $145.605 per share and a market cap of $257.50Bil. The stock has returned 9.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 16.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

