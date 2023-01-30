SIMON QUICK ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

360 MOUNT KEMBLE AVE MORRISTOWN, NJ 07960

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 245 stocks valued at a total of $843.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were SIMON QUICK ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SIMON QUICK ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SGOV by 205,182 shares. The trade had a 2.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.56999999999999.

On 01/30/2023, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.45 per share and a market cap of $6.45Bil. The stock has returned 1.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SIMON QUICK ADVISORS, LLC bought 126,868 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 171,223. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/30/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.375 per share and a market cap of $2,270.52Bil. The stock has returned -15.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-book ratio of 45.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, SIMON QUICK ADVISORS, LLC bought 87,809 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 111,727. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 01/30/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $100.83 per share and a market cap of $1,028.63Bil. The stock has returned -29.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 92.50, a price-book ratio of 7.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, SIMON QUICK ADVISORS, LLC bought 203,014 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 1,349,901. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 01/30/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $41.1375 per share and a market cap of $16.18Bil. The stock has returned 2.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.50.

During the quarter, SIMON QUICK ADVISORS, LLC bought 31,208 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 208,501. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $232.195 per share and a market cap of $74.88Bil. The stock has returned -17.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a price-book ratio of 6.76.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.