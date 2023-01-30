Leverty Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

201 2nd Street South Hudson, WI 54016

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $117.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Leverty Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Leverty Financial Group, LLC bought 77,130 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 1,009,227. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 01/30/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $34.9703 per share and a market cap of $30.87Bil. The stock has returned -2.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

During the quarter, Leverty Financial Group, LLC bought 16,490 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 52,374. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 01/30/2023, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.79000000000001 per share and a market cap of $96.22Bil. The stock has returned -2.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, Leverty Financial Group, LLC bought 2,198 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 140,231. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 01/30/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $403.54 per share and a market cap of $303.50Bil. The stock has returned -7.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.77.

The guru established a new position worth 1,757 shares in NAS:SPSC, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.23 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, SPS Commerce Inc traded for a price of $134.44 per share and a market cap of $4.85Bil. The stock has returned 11.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SPS Commerce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 96.03, a price-book ratio of 9.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.47 and a price-sales ratio of 11.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Leverty Financial Group, LLC bought 2,947 shares of NAS:ESGD for a total holding of 9,257. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.69.

On 01/30/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $71.41 per share and a market cap of $7.19Bil. The stock has returned -3.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.