Skyline Homes Awarded America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Three Years in a Row

4 hours ago
For the third consecutive year, Skyline Homes, a Champion Homes brand, is being recognized as America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder. The annual study conducted by Lifestory Research is based on the responses of over 40,000 consumers shopping for a manufactured home.

Skyline received the highest score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Brand study in 2021, 2022 and now 2023.

Skyline Homes captured the highest Net Trust Quotient score of 100.5 and earned the #1 ranking in the 2023 study. Genesis Homes and Champion Homes are additional highly ranked Skyline Champion brands featured in the study.

“To say it is an honor to receive this prestigious award for another year is an understatement,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. “We take our commitment to providing quality homes to hardworking Americans very seriously, and acknowledgements such as this one reflects the collective work of our team to earn and serve customers every day.”

About Skyline Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,100 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005718/en/

