FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. ( CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before market open on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call and Webcast Details:

What: Clover Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial 800-267-6316 (for U.S. callers) or 203-518-9843 (for callers outside the U.S.) and enter the conference ID CLOVQ422

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for 12 months

About Clover Health:

Clover Health ( CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. Our Non-Insurance line of business similarly aims to reduce cost-of-care while enhancing the quality of care for patients enrolled in Original Medicare.

