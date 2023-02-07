Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA, Financial) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss these results.

Live conference call Domestic dial-in number: (800) 274-8461 International dial-in number: (203) 518-9708 Conference ID: PSAQ422 Simultaneous audio webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Conference call replay Domestic dial-in number: (800) 934-3638 International dial-in number: (402) 220-1150 Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Date accessible through: March 1, 2023

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,836 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 202 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 259 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 14 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

