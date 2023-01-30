Marietta Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $442.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marietta Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 56,715 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 01/30/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $96.94 per share and a market cap of $1,262.65Bil. The stock has returned -27.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 32,393 shares in NYSE:BX, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.84999999999999 during the quarter.

On 01/30/2023, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $94.90000000000001 per share and a market cap of $70.48Bil. The stock has returned -19.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.47, a price-book ratio of 9.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Marietta Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ICE by 27,556 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.27.

On 01/30/2023, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $106.66 per share and a market cap of $59.58Bil. The stock has returned -13.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-book ratio of 2.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.78 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Marietta Wealth Management, LLC bought 13,324 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 47,936. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 01/30/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $216.28 per share and a market cap of $53.19Bil. The stock has returned -3.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a price-book ratio of 2.70.

During the quarter, Marietta Wealth Management, LLC bought 6,928 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 47,647. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 01/30/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $258.2 per share and a market cap of $68.11Bil. The stock has returned 2.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.30.

