HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES” or the “Company”) ( IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2023 first quarter results before the market opens on Friday, February 3, 2023.



About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 8,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Company Contact:

Tracy McLauchlin

Chief Financial Officer

IES Holdings, Inc.

(713) 860-1500

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Winters or Stephen Poe

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

[email protected]