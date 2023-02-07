The Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE: NID) has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a notice of intention to redeem the fund’s outstanding Series 2023 Adjustable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares. The Adjustable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Share redemption price will be the $100,000 liquidation preference per share, plus an additional amount representing the final accumulated dividends owed. The Fund expects to finance the Series 2023 Adjustable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Share redemption with portfolio sales and cash on hand, and this redemption is contingent upon the completion of all aspects of such portfolio sales by the Fund, which may not occur as planned. Official notification of the redemption will be delivered to affected shareholders through The Depository Trust Company (DTC).

The Fund recently+announced that the fund’s Board of Trustees has approved the liquidation of the Fund upon the fund’s originally scheduled termination date. NID intends to liquidate on or before March 31, 2023.

The details of the anticipated redemption of outstanding Adjustable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares are as follows:

Fund & Common Share Symbol Share Amount Adjustable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Share CUSIP Anticipated Redemption Date Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE: NID) Up to 1,750 670671403 By March 15, 2023

The address of the redemption and paying agent of the Adjustable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares, Computershare Inc., is 150 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021.

