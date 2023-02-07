Invitation Homes Announces CFO Succession

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced Ernie Freedman will step down as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, as of June 1, 2023, and concurrently announced the planned succession appointment of Jonathan Olsen, current Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Finance, as the Company’s new Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. To provide for a smooth transition, Freedman will enter into a consulting arrangement with the Company to provide advisory services through March 31, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005677/en/

Jon_Olsen.jpg

Jonathan Olsen, Incoming Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Invitation Homes. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Jon has been with us since nearly the inception of our company and has been integrally involved in our growth and success. Further, his deep understanding of the business and strategy, his strong internal and external relationships, and his decade of impressive achievements on behalf of the Company gives us high confidence that he is the right leader to carry on the strong CFO tradition at Invitation Homes,” said Company Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Dallas Tanner.

“On behalf of myself, the management team, the board and the entire Company, I want to express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to Ernie for his invaluable contributions and dedication to Invitation Homes over the last seven-plus years,” Tanner continued. “He has played a leading role in helping the Company navigate through a period of significant growth and has been unwavering in his efforts to ensure that we are best positioned financially for a stable future and to generate ongoing success for our shareholders. He cares deeply about his team and the entire organization and is highly respected throughout the real estate industry. We are fortunate to have benefited from his guidance, insight, and knowledge.”

Olsen has served in his current role since February 2020. He joined Invitation Homes in 2012 and previously served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Head of Capital Markets from June 2016 to February 2020, as Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets from April 2013 to June 2016, and as Managing Director and Co-Head of Asset Management from June 2012 to April 2013. From 2003 to 2012, Olsen worked in the real estate investment banking groups at Banc of America Securities, Goldman Sachs, and Jefferies & Company, and from 1996 to 2001 he worked in the mergers and acquisitions groups at UBS Securities, SG Cowen Securities, and PepsiCo, Inc.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230130005677r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005677/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.