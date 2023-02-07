Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.
Call-in Number:
U.S. Toll Free
(866) 604-1613
International
201-689-7810
Webcast
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chimerareit.com%2Fwebsites%2Fchimera%2FEnglish%2F5200%2Fevents.html
A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference call.
Conference Call Replay:
U.S. Toll Free
(877) 660-6853
International
(201) 612-7415
Conference ID
13733059
If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.chimerareit.com, click on Contact Us & Email Alerts, and complete the email notification form.
About Chimera Investment Corporation
We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.
Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005688/en/