Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call on February 28th

3 hours ago
PR Newswire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2023

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing fourth quarter 2022 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com and clicking on the webcasts section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Through its owned assets and joint ventures located primarily in and around the Permian Basin, the Delaware Basin and other select areas in the Gulf Coast region and giving effect to the 3Bear acquisition, Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline and other transportation services primarily for crude oil and natural gas customers, storage, wholesale marketing and terminalling services primarily for intermediate and refined product customers, and water disposal and recycling services. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") owns the general partner interest as well as a majority limited partner interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP, and is also a significant customer.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/investor-relations), news webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

