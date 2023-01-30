eHealth, Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call on February 28 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on February 28, 2023.

The company will hold an earnings conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 28th to discuss these results. The call will be hosted by eHealth's chief executive officer, Fran Soistman and eHealth's chief financial officer, John Stelben.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 886-7786. The participant passcode is 91265669.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be available at www.ehealthinsurance.com under the Investor Relations section. The webcast replay will also be available on our investor relations website two hours following the conclusion of the call and will be archived for a period of one year. The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web, dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

About eHealth, Inc.
For more than 25 years, eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) has served American consumers with innovative technology and licensed agent support to help them find health insurance solutions that fit their personal needs. Through its proprietary health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com, eHealth has connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable coverage. eHealth offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D, individual, family, small business, and ancillary plans from approximately 200 health insurance companies nationwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF00255&sd=2023-01-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-inc-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-call-on-february-28-at-830-am-eastern-time-301733778.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

