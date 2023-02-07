Evolution Petroleum Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Evolution Petroleum (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (its second quarter of fiscal year 2023), after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central)

Telephone: 1-877-270-2148 (Toll free); 1-412-902-6510 (International); participants should ask to be joined into the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5m8kN1QH

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on Evolution's website (www.evolutionpetroleum.com) under "Investors" on the "Presentations & Events" page following the call or via the webcast link listed above. The webcast replay will be available through February 8, 2024.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to maximize total shareholder return from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties built through acquisition and through selective development opportunities, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its oil and natural gas properties. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming, a natural gas and natural gas liquids producing field; the Williston Basin in North Dakota, a producing oil and natural gas property; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas, a natural gas and natural gas liquids producing property; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming, a secondary oil recovery field utilizing water injection wells to pressurize the reservoir; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana, a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Company Contacts

Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
(713) 935-0122
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737273/Evolution-Petroleum-Announces-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2023-Earnings-Release-Conference-Call

img.ashx?id=737273

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.