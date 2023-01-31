Invitation - Presentation of Q4 2022 Interim Report

4 hours ago
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the fourth quarter 2022 on Tuesday 14 February at 07.45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09.30, which can be followed via webcast and telephone.

The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

Press and analyst conference Tuesday, 14 February

Time: 09.30 (CET)
Venue: Klara, Room Dagerman
Address: Klarabergsviadukten 90, Stockholm

To participate, please register 5 minutes before the opening of the conference via the link below. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

The presentation will be held in English via live webcast at www.boliden.com

For further information:
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +46 70 291 5780

