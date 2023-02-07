Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY, Financial) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

Annaly scored at or above the global threshold established by Bloomberg, reflecting substantial disclosure and best-in-class policies. This year, Annaly received improved excellence scores in the areas of inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and leadership & talent pipeline, where our score increased 66% year-over-year for that pillar as a testament to our focus on achieving gender diversity across all levels of our Company. This is demonstrated by 60% of the most recent additions to our Operating Committee and nearly 40% of Annaly’s new hires in 2022 identifying as women as well as the nearly identical promotion rate for women and men in 2022. To learn more about Annaly’s gender inclusion efforts and overall ESG strategy, please read our 2021+Corporate+Responsibility+Report.

“We are thrilled to be included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year and to be recognized for our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” said David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “We recently celebrated 25 years as a public company, and as a company co-founded by a woman, gender diversity is simply part of our DNA. At Annaly, we are continually striving to foster an inclusive workplace and are proud of the multidimensional diversity of our employees that promotes innovation and fresh perspectives, ultimately enhancing our performance and creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador, and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

“Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

Annaly submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei. Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES }.

For more information on Bloomberg’s sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fprofessional%2Fsustainable-finance%2F.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com%2Fcompany or request+a+demo.

