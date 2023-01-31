Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 31, 2023

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23, 2023, with a conference call planned for Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss the results.

Playa_Resorts_Logo.jpg

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 317-6003 for domestic participants and (412) 317-6061 for international participants.

The elite entry number is 4329656.

Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on February 24, 2023. This replay will run through March 03, 2023. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 using the following elite entry number: 4302249. There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company's investor relations website at investors.playaresorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 23 resorts (8,595 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

For additional information visit investors.playaresorts.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL01126&sd=2023-01-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playa-hotels--resorts-nv-announces-dates-for-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301734481.html

SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL01126&Transmission_Id=202301310700PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL01126&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.