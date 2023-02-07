Cerberus Sentinel Announces Strategic Partnership with Kivu Consulting

46 minutes ago
Global cybersecurity services firm broadens team in incident response, digital forensics, and ransomware negotiation

Scottsdale, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation ( CISO), an industry leader as a global cybersecurity and compliance provider, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced a strategic partnership with Kivu Consulting to extend its service offerings in a number of areas, including incident response, digital forensics, ransomware negotiation, and proprietary cyber threat intelligence. In turn, Cerberus Sentinel will further extend Kivu’s proactive cyber advisory services in North and South America. This agreement is the first of its kind for Cerberus Sentinel.

“Cybersecurity is a team sport. With the massive workforce and talent gaps continuing to grow worldwide, a collaborative and coordinated approach is key. We are building a network of ‘force multipliers’ with the expertise, solutions, and services to combat today’s advanced cyber threat actors and the attacks they perpetrate," said Ashley Devoto, president and CISO of Cerberus Sentinel.

“Kivu is an excellent fit for a mutual partnership with Cerberus Sentinel. Both are known as trusted advisors as organizations continue to face a $2-trillion global cybersecurity challenge requiring innovation, battle-tested practitioners, and global scale to address cyber-attacks."

Kivu is a pioneering cybersecurity firm founded in 2009 and specializes in cybersecurity incident response, digital forensics, ransom negotiations, business recovery services, and 24x7 managed detection and response. The firm is a leading partner to cyber insurance carriers and brokers and law firms and has talent and forensic labs based in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“Cybercrime will never stop, and the global cybersecurity talent shortage continues to be a challenge. When there are logical service interlocks, we have to partner, pool talent, and work together to protect organizations from cyber threats. Our partnership with Cerberus Sentinel allows both firms to scale and extend our collective talent and service capabilities,” said Shane Sims, CEO of Kivu.

Together, the companies will bring state-of-the-art cybersecurity services enabled by proprietary, innovative technologies that will accelerate the client journey to cyber resiliency and reduce business risk.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader as a global cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations, mitigating continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby.

Company Contact:
Neil Stinchcombe, CMO
Cerberus Sentinel
480-500-7294
[email protected]

Public Relations Contact:
Cathy Morley Foster
Eskenzi PR
925-708-7893
[email protected]

Corporate Communications
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310-299-1717 Office
[email protected]

