Aethlon Medical to Present at Sequire Biotechnology Conference on February 2nd, 2023

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2023

Presentation on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a company developing medical technology to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious disease, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Biotechnology Conference on Thursday, February 2nd, at 10:00 AM ET. Steven LaRosa, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Aethlon Medical, will be giving the presentation.

Event: Aethlon Medical, Inc. Presentation at the Sequire Biotechnology Conference
Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2023
Time: 10:00 am ET

Register to watch the presentation HERE.

Summary of Sequire Biotechnology Conference

Expected to reach over $727 billion by 2025, the Biotechnology industry is showing consistent growth with over 6,500 biotech companies within the US and over 20,000 worldwide This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the biotechnology space, will be held via SRAX's Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active biotechnology investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several biotechnology focused companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections, as its lead technology. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing a proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases.

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease.

The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open IDE application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.

Company Contact:
Jim Frakes
Chief Financial Officer
Aethlon Medical, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Susan Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC
[email protected]
212-966-3650

favicon.png?sn=LA00275&sd=2023-01-31 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aethlon-medical-to-present-at-sequire-biotechnology-conference-on-february-2nd-2023-301734390.html

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA00275&Transmission_Id=202301310801PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA00275&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.