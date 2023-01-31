QuickLogic Partners with Andes Technology for eFPGA Joint Promotion

52 minutes ago
PR Newswire

Jan. 31, 2023

  • Integration of eFPGA technology into RISC-V processor-based subsystems offers a wide range of post-manufacturing flexibility
  • Enables extended lifecycles and improved profitability of SoC designs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it is partnering with Andes Technology Corporation for eFPGA joint promotion to enable Andes' customers to integrate QuickLogic's eFPGA technology with their RISC-V processor-based subsystems to give their SoC customers a wide range of post-manufacturing flexibility benefits.

Andes Technology is a leading supplier of RISC-V processor intellectual property with worldwide sales and support channels. As a founding and premier member of RISC-V International, the company is devoted to developing RISC-V-based high-performance and low-power 32-bit and 64-bit processors for SoC platforms serving a wide range of embedded system applications. Typical end applications for their broad customer base include 5G communications, IoT, wearables, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR), data center accelerators, high-speed networking, and enterprise storage.

Adding QuickLogic's eFPGA technology to the RISC-V-based SoCs used in those applications gives developers the ability to make post-manufacturing changes to their designs to add support for new standards, face emerging competitive threats, or address adjacent market opportunities. This high degree of flexibility can extend the lifecycle of an SoC and dramatically improve its profitability.

QuickLogic's eFPGA IP technology is available now, enabling companies such as Andes customers to target eFPGA IP quickly and easily to nearly any foundry and process node for fast and efficient SoC integration. For more information, visit https://www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip-software.

About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

About Andes Technology Corporation
Seventeen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is publicly listed company (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099) and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Andes' fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. By the end of 2022, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 10 billion.

For more information about Andes Technology products, please visit http://www.andestech.com/
The QuickLogic logo and QuickLogic are registered trademarks of QuickLogic Corporation. All other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation

