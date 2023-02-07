JAKKS Pacific Announces the Launch of Ami AmisTM –Coziest Collection of Cuties

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, unveils a collectible world of knitted plush friends, Ami AmisTM, launching tomorrow at Walmart nationwide. But wait, who are these cuties?

Ami AmisTM is an immersive world of cozy, knitted characters designed to delight. Our plush friends are inspired by all the joys in life. Food. Music. Animals. Nostalgia. Some friends are cute, some are quirky, and all of them are thrilled to be a part of your tight-knit crew.

Every wave of the collection contains 30 friends that collectors of all ages will be excited to play with and display. The collection will range from Common to Rare to Ultra Rare designs. Each character comes with a tag (with a fun back story) and a collector guide for all the designs in the collection. Look out for the Ultra Rare characters featuring a special holographic sticker on their hangtag – because they’re that cool.

There’s Ami AmisTM for everyone. Collectors can curate their crew by theme, rarity, color, facial expression, or just whichever ones tickle their heart! Every friend comes with ribbon loops for collectors to display with pride.

This highly anticipated new line of collectibles will expand to over 200 characters throughout 2023 as new waves are planned at retail throughout the year.

“What’s most special about Ami AmisTM is how they make what’s ordinary, extraordinary. They’re unexpectedly charming – and full of positivity and optimism! These characters are so unique, fans will quickly find their favorites to add to their collection,” said Tracy Warshauer, SVP of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific. “JAKKS will provide innovative new ways to display and interact with Ami Ami’s–look forward to seeing more throughout 2023!” Ami AmisTM Wave 2 is launching in April at major retailers and online.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo Skateboard Co.®, X Power Dozer®, Disguise®, Weee-DoTM and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys), and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

