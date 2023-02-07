Halo Top is heating things up this winter with the introduction of a new line of Halo+Top+Desserts, including Light Cake Mix Single-Serve Cups and Light Baking Mixes for fudge brownies and peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. In true Halo Top fashion, the light baking mixes have all the flavor of classic baked goods, but with 1/3 fewer calories than the leading category mix*.

In Halo Top’s first foray beyond freezers and into the baking aisle, the brand is giving ice cream lovers and sweets connoisseurs a way to indulge in their favorite baked desserts. The new formulations, launching during the coldest winter months of the year, arrive at no better time for consumers to warm up with single-serve cake cups prepared in the microwave as well as traditional brownie and cookie mixes prepared in the oven. The feel-good sweets include:

Halo Top Light Cake Mix Single-Serve Cups : Available in three classic and coveted flavors – Chocolate, Strawberry and Birthday Cake. With only 170 calories per single-serve cup, the light microwaveable cake mixes have 1/3 fewer calories than the average of the five leading prepared cake mixes*.

: Available in three classic and coveted flavors – Chocolate, Strawberry and Birthday Cake. With only 170 calories per single-serve cup, the light microwaveable cake mixes have 1/3 fewer calories than the average of the five leading prepared cake mixes*. Halo Top Light Brownie Mix – Fudge Brownie: Fudge brownies are rich and velvety yet light at only 90 calories per brownie, 1/3 fewer calories than the leading regular brownie mix*.

Fudge brownies are rich and velvety yet light at only 90 calories per brownie, 1/3 fewer calories than the leading regular brownie mix*. Halo Top Light Cookie Mix – Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip: Bake up acrowd favorite cookie with only 80 calories per cookie, 1/3 fewer calories than the leading prepared chocolate chip cookie mix*.

“Halo Top was founded on an idea to make a lower calorie ice cream that doesn’t sacrifice flavor and indulgence. We’ve been constantly innovating products to give consumers indulgence they can feel good about,” said Halo Top Brand Manager, Peter Gargula. “We can’t wait to bring our loyal fans into the baking aisle in this trusted extension from cold to warm with Halo Top Desserts.”

Manufactured by General Mills, these new light desserts combine Halo Top’s best features – great tasting desserts that won’t derail consumers on the path to wellness – with the high-quality standard of General Mills products.

Halo Top Desserts will be available at Walmart and Kroger stores in early February with additional national availability coming this summer. Suggested retail prices are $2.89 for the light cake mix single-serve cups and $4.99 for the brownie and cookie light baking mixes.

*See packaging for nutrition information.

About Halo Top

Halo Top was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

