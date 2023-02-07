Halo Top® Enters the Baking Aisle for the First Time with New Feel-Good Sweets

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Halo Top is heating things up this winter with the introduction of a new line of Halo+Top+Desserts, including Light Cake Mix Single-Serve Cups and Light Baking Mixes for fudge brownies and peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. In true Halo Top fashion, the light baking mixes have all the flavor of classic baked goods, but with 1/3 fewer calories than the leading category mix*.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005007/en/

Halo_Top_Desserts_%281%29.jpg

Halo Top is heating things up this winter with the introduction of a new line of Halo Top Desserts (Photo: Business Wire)

In Halo Top’s first foray beyond freezers and into the baking aisle, the brand is giving ice cream lovers and sweets connoisseurs a way to indulge in their favorite baked desserts. The new formulations, launching during the coldest winter months of the year, arrive at no better time for consumers to warm up with single-serve cake cups prepared in the microwave as well as traditional brownie and cookie mixes prepared in the oven. The feel-good sweets include:

  • Halo Top Light Cake Mix Single-Serve Cups: Available in three classic and coveted flavors – Chocolate, Strawberry and Birthday Cake. With only 170 calories per single-serve cup, the light microwaveable cake mixes have 1/3 fewer calories than the average of the five leading prepared cake mixes*.
  • Halo Top Light Brownie Mix – Fudge Brownie: Fudge brownies are rich and velvety yet light at only 90 calories per brownie, 1/3 fewer calories than the leading regular brownie mix*.
  • Halo Top Light Cookie Mix – Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip: Bake up acrowd favorite cookie with only 80 calories per cookie, 1/3 fewer calories than the leading prepared chocolate chip cookie mix*.

“Halo Top was founded on an idea to make a lower calorie ice cream that doesn’t sacrifice flavor and indulgence. We’ve been constantly innovating products to give consumers indulgence they can feel good about,” said Halo Top Brand Manager, Peter Gargula. “We can’t wait to bring our loyal fans into the baking aisle in this trusted extension from cold to warm with Halo Top Desserts.”

Manufactured by General Mills, these new light desserts combine Halo Top’s best features – great tasting desserts that won’t derail consumers on the path to wellness – with the high-quality standard of General Mills products.

Halo Top Desserts will be available at Walmart and Kroger stores in early February with additional national availability coming this summer. Suggested retail prices are $2.89 for the light cake mix single-serve cups and $4.99 for the brownie and cookie light baking mixes.

For more information about the Halo Top Desserts, visit halotop.com%2Fbaking, or follow Halo Top on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

*See packaging for nutrition information.

About Halo Top

Halo Top was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230131005007r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005007/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.