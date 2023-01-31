VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management is an investment management company based out of Houston, Texas. The company was founded in 1970 and is currently headed by CEO and CIO Christopher D. Wallis. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management operates as a subsidiary of Natixis Global Asset Management with a minor portion of company ownership being held by key executives. The company currently has 38 employees with 15 of them being investment professionals. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management conducts its research in house and utilizes a fundamental analysis and a bottom up investment approach. The company invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the U.S. across all market caps, focusing on the growth and value stocks of companies. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a quarter of its total allocated assets, and the company also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, and materials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently has $10.7 billion in assets under management spread across 520 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 21, making up approximately $800 milion of its held assets. Both its total number of accounts held and assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total held accounts growing from under 300 five years ago and its total assets under management growing from $6.7 billion to its current amount. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over a third of its client base, although it also caters to corporations, individuals, investment advisors, state or municipal entities, pooled investment vehicles, charities, and others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company currently offers its Select, Value Opportunity, Small Cap Value, Core Fixed Income and Intermediate Fixed income, Customized DUratino, Limited Maturity, and Tax-Free strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 220 stocks valued at a total of $7.72Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 437,023 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 01/31/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $306.82 per share and a market cap of $676.55Bil. The stock has returned -1.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,382,256-share investment in NYSE:NTR. Previously, the stock had a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.02 during the quarter.

On 01/31/2023, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $81.605 per share and a market cap of $42.72Bil. The stock has returned 18.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:VRTX by 357,332 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $287.72.

On 01/31/2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $323.31 per share and a market cap of $82.99Bil. The stock has returned 32.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 6.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.30 and a price-sales ratio of 9.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 427,561 shares of NYSE:SHW for a total holding of 859,123. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.9.

On 01/31/2023, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $233.515 per share and a market cap of $60.51Bil. The stock has returned -17.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-book ratio of 19.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 526,036 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 01/31/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $161.39 per share and a market cap of $421.95Bil. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-book ratio of 5.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

