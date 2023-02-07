Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced results from its quarterly individual investor pulse survey:

Bearish views remain. More than half (52%) of investors said they were bearish this quarter, down slightly (3%) from last quarter. And the majority (89%) of investors expect volatility to sustain or increase this quarter.

Even though more than half of investors (55%) believe inflation has peaked and will begin to slow, nearly two in three (64%) said they think it is the biggest risk when it comes to their portfolio. Recession risk (49%) and market volatility (44%) rounded out the top three. Though less believe we are in a recession. More than one in three (40%) of investors said they believe we are currently in the recession stage of the business cycle, 5 percentage points less than last quarter.

And many believe in a "soft landing." Over half (51%) of investors said the Fed will be able to steer the economy into a soft landing, and nearly two in three (64%) said the U.S. economy will be in better shape than it currently is by the end of this year.

“It’s been a challenging market environment as investors navigate through high inflation, geopolitical concerns, and recession fears,” said Mike Loewengart, Head of Model Portfolio Construction for Morgan Stanley Portfolio Solutions. “While these challenges aren’t likely to disperse anytime soon, it’s important for investors, where appropriate, to remain committed to their plan and consider the diversification of their portfolio. Moving money to the sidelines may sound tempting, but for investors with a lengthier time horizon, staying the course may be beneficial in the long run.”

The survey explored investor views on sector opportunities for the first quarter of 2023:

Energy – Amid geopolitical concerns and hopes of a China rebound, half (50%) of investors see more opportunity in this volatile but top performing sector of 2022.

Health care – Many investors (40%) see opportunity in this historically defensive sector as they look to shore up their portfolios.

IT – Over one in three (35%) investors may see a bargain opportunity in IT amid rising rates typically weighing on tech stocks and their valuations.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from January 3 to January 23 of 2023 among an online US sample of 906 self-directed investors, investors who fully delegate investment account management to financial professionals, and investors who utilize both. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds investable assets: less than $500k, between $500k to $1 million, and over $1 million. The panel is 60% male and 40% female and self-select as having moderate+ investing experience, with an even distribution across geographic regions, and age bands.

Referenced Data

And when it comes to the current market are you? Q4’22 Q1’23 Total Total Bullish 46% 48% Bearish 54% 52%

Over the next quarter, do you think volatility will... Q1’23 Total Top 3 89% Greatly increase 19% Somewhat increase 40% Stay the same 30% Somewhat decrease 11% Greatly decrease --

Please rate how much you agree or disagree with the following statements: We have reached the peak of inflation and it will begin to slow. Q1’23 Total Top 2 55% Strongly agree 22% Somewhat agree 33% Neither agree nor disagree 21% Somewhat disagree 16% Strongly disagree 8%

Which of the following risks are you most concerned about when it comes to your portfolio? (Top four) Q1’23 Total Inflation 64% Recession 49% Market volatility 44% Russia/Ukraine conflict 31% Fed monetary policy 25% Supply chain constraints 25% Economic weakness abroad 23% US trade tensions 23% Current presidential administration 22% Gridlock in Washington 22% Job market 18% Commodity prices 17% Coronavirus and other pandemic concerns 16% The yield curve 12% None of these 2% Other 1%

What stage of the business cycle do you believe we are currently in? Q4’22 Q1’23 Total Total Recession (Economic growth decreases) 45% 40% Peak (Economic growth reaches maximum limit, inflation takes hold, economic factors slow or stop) 21% 21% Expansion (Economic growth is steady and economic factors increase) 19% 19% Recovery (Economy growth reaches lowest level and begins to move back into positive territory) 7% 11% Trough (Negative economic growth) 8% 8%

Please rate how much you agree or disagree with the following statements: The U.S. economy is healthy enough for the Fed to enact additional rate hikes this quarter. Q1’23 Total Top 2 51% Strongly agree 21% Somewhat agree 30% Neither agree nor disagree 23% Somewhat disagree 18% Strongly disagree 8%

Please rate how much you agree or disagree with the following statements: The U.S. economy will be in better shape than it currently is by the end of this year. Q1’23 Total Top 2 64% Strongly agree 26% Somewhat agree 38% Neither agree nor disagree 17% Somewhat disagree 12% Strongly disagree 7%

What industries do you think offer the most potential this quarter? (Top three) Q1’23 Total Energy 50% Health care 40% Information technology 35% Utilities 31% Financials 30% Real estate 27% Consumer staples 24% Communication services 18% Industrials 18% Materials 18% Consumer discretionary 9%

