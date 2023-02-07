Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Pulse Survey Reveals Investors Remain Optimistic for 2023 Despite Dim Near-Term Views

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced results from its quarterly individual investor pulse survey:

  • Bearish views remain. More than half (52%) of investors said they were bearish this quarter, down slightly (3%) from last quarter. And the majority (89%) of investors expect volatility to sustain or increase this quarter.
  • Inflation and recession fears are top of mind. Even though more than half of investors (55%) believe inflation has peaked and will begin to slow, nearly two in three (64%) said they think it is the biggest risk when it comes to their portfolio. Recession risk (49%) and market volatility (44%) rounded out the top three.
  • Though less believe we are in a recession. More than one in three (40%) of investors said they believe we are currently in the recession stage of the business cycle, 5 percentage points less than last quarter.
  • And many believe in a “soft landing.” Over half (51%) of investors said the Fed will be able to steer the economy into a soft landing, and nearly two in three (64%) said the U.S. economy will be in better shape than it currently is by the end of this year.

“It’s been a challenging market environment as investors navigate through high inflation, geopolitical concerns, and recession fears,” said Mike Loewengart, Head of Model Portfolio Construction for Morgan Stanley Portfolio Solutions. “While these challenges aren’t likely to disperse anytime soon, it’s important for investors, where appropriate, to remain committed to their plan and consider the diversification of their portfolio. Moving money to the sidelines may sound tempting, but for investors with a lengthier time horizon, staying the course may be beneficial in the long run.”

The survey explored investor views on sector opportunities for the first quarter of 2023:

  • Energy – Amid geopolitical concerns and hopes of a China rebound, half (50%) of investors see more opportunity in this volatile but top performing sector of 2022.
  • Health care – Many investors (40%) see opportunity in this historically defensive sector as they look to shore up their portfolios.
  • IT – Over one in three (35%) investors may see a bargain opportunity in IT amid rising rates typically weighing on tech stocks and their valuations.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from January 3 to January 23 of 2023 among an online US sample of 906 self-directed investors, investors who fully delegate investment account management to financial professionals, and investors who utilize both. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds investable assets: less than $500k, between $500k to $1 million, and over $1 million. The panel is 60% male and 40% female and self-select as having moderate+ investing experience, with an even distribution across geographic regions, and age bands.

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

This has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument, or to participate in any trading strategy. This material does not provide individually tailored investment advice. It has been prepared without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of persons who receive it. Morgan Stanley recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies and encourages investors to seek the advice of a Financial Advisor.

Morgan Stanley Portfolio Solutions are portfolios available in our Select UMA platform under either Firm Discretionary UMA or Managed Advisory Portfolio Solutions. Please see the Select UMA ADV at www.morganstanley.com%2FADV

Past performance is not a guarantee or indicative of future performance. Historical data shown represents past performance and does not guarantee comparable future results.

This material contains forward-looking statements and there can be no guarantee that they will come to pass.
Diversification and asset allocation do not guarantee a profit or protect against loss in a declining financial market.

This material should not be viewed as investment advice or recommendations with respect to asset allocation or any particular investment.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is the trade name of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, a registered broker-dealer in the United States.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC and Dynata are not affiliates.
© 2023 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC.

Referenced Data

And when it comes to the current market are you?

Q4’22

Q1’23

Total

Total

Bullish

46%

48%

Bearish

54%

52%

Over the next quarter, do you think volatility will...

Q1’23

Total

Top 3

89%

Greatly increase

19%

Somewhat increase

40%

Stay the same

30%

Somewhat decrease

11%

Greatly decrease

--

Please rate how much you agree or disagree with the following statements: We have reached the peak of inflation and it will begin to slow.

Q1’23

Total

Top 2

55%

Strongly agree

22%

Somewhat agree

33%

Neither agree nor disagree

21%

Somewhat disagree

16%

Strongly disagree

8%

Which of the following risks are you most concerned about when it comes to your portfolio? (Top four)

Q1’23

Total

Inflation

64%

Recession

49%

Market volatility

44%

Russia/Ukraine conflict

31%

Fed monetary policy

25%

Supply chain constraints

25%

Economic weakness abroad

23%

US trade tensions

23%

Current presidential administration

22%

Gridlock in Washington

22%

Job market

18%

Commodity prices

17%

Coronavirus and other pandemic concerns

16%

The yield curve

12%

None of these

2%

Other

1%

What stage of the business cycle do you believe we are currently in?

Q4’22

Q1’23

Total

Total

Recession (Economic growth decreases)

45%

40%

Peak (Economic growth reaches maximum limit, inflation takes hold, economic factors slow or stop)

21%

21%

Expansion (Economic growth is steady and economic factors increase)

19%

19%

Recovery (Economy growth reaches lowest level and begins to move back into positive territory)

7%

11%

Trough (Negative economic growth)

8%

8%

Please rate how much you agree or disagree with the following statements: The U.S. economy is healthy enough for the Fed to enact additional rate hikes this quarter.

Q1’23

Total

Top 2

51%

Strongly agree

21%

Somewhat agree

30%

Neither agree nor disagree

23%

Somewhat disagree

18%

Strongly disagree

8%

Please rate how much you agree or disagree with the following statements: The U.S. economy will be in better shape than it currently is by the end of this year.

Q1’23

Total

Top 2

64%

Strongly agree

26%

Somewhat agree

38%

Neither agree nor disagree

17%

Somewhat disagree

12%

Strongly disagree

7%

What industries do you think offer the most potential this quarter? (Top three)

Q1’23

Total

Energy

50%

Health care

40%

Information technology

35%

Utilities

31%

Financials

30%

Real estate

27%

Consumer staples

24%

Communication services

18%

Industrials

18%

Materials

18%

Consumer discretionary

9%

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230131005643r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005643/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.