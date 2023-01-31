FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2-2-2 UCHISAIWAICHO TOKYO, M0 100-0011

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 272 stocks valued at a total of $1.19Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought 100,730 shares of NYSE:MS for a total holding of 106,110. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.29000000000001.

On 01/31/2023, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $96.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $161.57Bil. The stock has returned -3.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 95,000 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 01/31/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $89.23 per share and a market cap of $42.36Bil. The stock has returned 40.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced their investment in BATS:IGV by 14,000 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.17.

On 01/31/2023, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $279.28 per share and a market cap of $4.80Bil. The stock has returned -21.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a price-book ratio of 6.03.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 6,477 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 01/31/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $244.5599 per share and a market cap of $1,820.46Bil. The stock has returned -20.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-book ratio of 9.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.87 and a price-sales ratio of 8.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 3,910 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.97.

On 01/31/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $417.535 per share and a market cap of $117.30Bil. The stock has returned -24.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-book ratio of 7.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.95 and a price-sales ratio of 8.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

