Sensata+Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it has been included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) as a member for the first time. Inclusion in the Bloomberg+GEI is a measure of the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. Sensata, along with 483 other companies, make up the 2023 GEI, which includes representation from 45 countries with member companies from a variety of sectors.

“We are incredibly honored to be included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the first time and to be listed among companies that are taking meaningful action towards gender equity. This is a recognition of Sensata’s commitment to creating a diverse workforce and inclusive culture that’s critical for our long-term success and sustainability,” said Jeff Cote, CEO and President. “We look forward to continuing to make strides in creating an environment of equitable opportunities where every employee thrives at Sensata.”

Increasing female representation in professional roles worldwide and improving racial/ethnic minority representation in the U.S. are among Sensata’s focus areas for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, as outlined in its most recent 2021+Sustainability+Report.

To be considered for the Gender Equality-Index, Sensatasubmitted a social survey that Bloomberg created in collaboration with global subject matter experts. Companies included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold that Bloomberg established to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. Topics that were evaluated in the index ranged from training hours related to anti-harassment and compliance to leadership succession focus on scorecards, among many others.

Other recent recognition that highlights Sensata’s progress in its efforts to improve diversity, greenhouse gas emissions accounting and responsible sourcing includes being named as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 on Newsweek’s list recognizing the top 500 companies in the U.S., which included gender diversity in leadership as one of the factors in the ranking.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.

