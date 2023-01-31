The Children's Place Teams up with Eli Manning, Shaun O'Hara, Justin Tuck, Emmanuel Sanders, Brian Westbrook & Their Families, Scoring a Touchdown with its Spring 2023 Campaign

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE), the largest pure-play children's specialty retailer in North America, today announced its Spring 2023 Campaign, featuring legendary football players Eli Manning, Shaun O'Hara, Justin Tuck, Emmanuel Sanders, Brian Westbrook and their families.

TCP_x_Eli_Spring23_1.jpg

The football champions teamed up with The Children's Place to give an inside look at how they celebrate Easter with their families, sporting The Children's Place's new Easter collection, in a fun brand video, "2023 Easter Sunday Egg Hunt." The video showcases the competitive nature of these athletes as they take on America's favorite Easter pastime, an Egg Hunt. The campaign spotlights the ability of The Children's Place to dress families across the nation for every made-to-match moment, through their incredible dressy assortment, their filled-with-personality graphic tee assortment and their most casual-and-famed pajama-wear.

"This is a first-of-its-kind partnership in the children's retail space" said Maegan Markee, Senior Vice President, Marketing at The Children's Place. "Football is America's favorite sport, and with Eli, Shaun, Justin, Emmanuel and Brian representing such iconic and beloved teams; they are some of the best types of role models a child could have! Each of these athletes represent the values we share as an organization, to have a positive influence and impact on children and their communities. We loved the opportunity to partner with them and their families on this fun campaign. They embodied the winning spirit we want all of our customers to feel when they dress for life's most special moments and holidays."

"It was so much fun to work with The Children's Place on this campaign, fusing my love of family and football," said Eli Manning. "The shoot was a blast. Getting some of my football friends into the campaign was a true picture of how we celebrate the holidays at home – bunny ears, included!"

Available in newborn sizes to adult XXXL, The Children's Place Spring 2023 Collection includes a wide selection of quality, trend-right products to outfit the entire family in colors that bring the season to life. Made with quality fabrics, these vibrant family matching styles are available at affordable prices, from $5.99-$49, making The Children's Place the go-to destination for all Easter and spring moments, for everyone in the family.

Shaun O'Hara said, "It was amazing to get together with Eli, Justin, Emmanuel and Brian with The Children's Place. The family and I have been fans of the brand for some time now; it was game-on when I heard about the opportunity. Plus, how often do you get five football athletes together in matching bunny pajamas, iconic!"

Justin Tuck said, "Partnering with The Children's Place for this campaign was such a pleasure for Lauran, the boys and me. We'll have these photos and memories forever, and that's what it's all about."

Emmanuel Sanders said, "My family and I have a thing with matching each other with the clothes we wear, so working with The Children's Place was a no-brainer. We had so much fun together on shoot day, I'll cherish the relationships I have with the guys on-and-off the field forever."

Brian Westbrook said, "The Children's Place was such an amazing brand to work with on such a fun campaign. My family loved being able to model the festive products and spend quality time together in a way we love- playing football."

The Children's Place Spring 2023 Collection is available for purchase on www.childrensplace.com, in The Children's Place stores nationwide and in Canada, and on The Children's Place Amazon storefront at www.Amazon.com/TheChildrensPlace.

For further information on The Children's Place, partnerships and to purchase all of your outfitting needs, please visit www.childrensplace.com and follow @ChildrensPlace on Instagram and Facebook and YouTube.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place is the largest pure-play children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary "The Children's Place", "Place", "Baby Place", "Gymboree", "Sugar & Jade" and "PJ Place" brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com and www.sugarandjade.com and www.pjplace.comand, as of October 29, 2022, the Company had 658 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company's five international franchise partners had 213 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

TCP_x_Eli_Spring23_Image_2.jpg

TCP_lockup_white_w_blue_01_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY99973&sd=2023-01-31 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-childrens-place-teams-up-with-eli-manning-shaun-ohara-justin-tuck-emmanuel-sanders-brian-westbrook--their-families-scoring-a-touchdown-with-its-spring-2023-campaign-301733680.html

SOURCE The Children’s Place, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY99973&Transmission_Id=202301311002PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY99973&DateId=20230131
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.