AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of common and preferred stock distributions paid to stockholders in 2022. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to distributions of taxable income by the Company.

Stockholders should review the 2022 tax statements and/or Form 1099-DIV received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure those statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder’s tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their professional tax advisor with respect to their individual tax reporting positions regarding the Company’s distributions.

Common Stock

The Company's distributions per share on its common stock (CUSIP #001228501) are to be classified for income tax purposes as detailed in the below table. The Company’s common stock distribution paid on January 31, 2022 to holders of record on December 31, 2021 will be treated as a 2022 distribution for tax purposes and the common stock distribution paid on January 31, 2023 to holders of record on December 30, 2022 will be treated as a 2023 distribution for tax purposes.

Record
Date

Payable
Date

2022
Distribution
Per Share

2022
Ordinary
Dividends

2022
Qualified
Dividends (1)

2022
Return of
Capital

2022
Capital
Gains

Section 199A
Dividends (1)

12/31/2021

1/31/2022

$0.21

$0.00

$0.00

$0.21

$0.00

$0.00

3/31/2022

4/29/2022

$0.21

$0.00

$0.00

$0.21

$0.00

$0.00

6/30/2022

7/29/2022

$0.21

$0.00

$0.00

$0.21

$0.00

$0.00

9/30/2022

10/31/2022

$0.21

$0.00

$0.00

$0.21

$0.00

$0.00

Totals

$0.84

$0.00

$0.00

$0.84

$0.00

$0.00

(1) Qualified Dividends and Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividends amount.

Preferred Stock

The Company’s distributions per share on its Series A 8.25% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #001228204) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Record
Date

Payable
Date

2022
Distribution
Per Share

2022
Ordinary
Dividends

2022
Qualified
Dividends (1)

2022
Return of
Capital

2022
Capital
Gains

Section 199A
Dividends (1)

2/28/2022

3/17/2022

$0.51563

$0.36356

$0.02158

$0.15207

$0.00

$0.34198

5/31/2022

6/17/2022

$0.51563

$0.36356

$0.02158

$0.15207

$0.00

$0.34198

8/31/2022

9/19/2022

$0.51563

$0.36356

$0.02158

$0.15207

$0.00

$0.34198

11/30/2022

12/19/2022

$0.51563

$0.36356

$0.02158

$0.15207

$0.00

$0.34198

Totals

$2.06252

$1.45424

$0.08632

$0.60828

$0.00

$1.36792

(1) Qualified Dividends and Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividends amount.

The Company’s distributions per share on its Series B 8.00% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #001228303) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Record
Date

Payable
Date

2022
Distribution
Per Share

2022
Ordinary
Dividends

2022
Qualified
Dividends (1)

2022
Return of
Capital

2022
Capital
Gains

Section 199A
Dividends (1)

2/28/2022

3/17/2022

$0.50

$0.35

$0.02

$0.15

$0.00

$0.33

5/31/2022

6/17/2022

$0.50

$0.35

$0.02

$0.15

$0.00

$0.33

8/31/2022

9/19/2022

$0.50

$0.35

$0.02

$0.15

$0.00

$0.33

11/30/2022

12/19/2022

$0.50

$0.35

$0.02

$0.15

$0.00

$0.33

Totals

$2.00

$1.40

$0.08

$0.60

$0.00

$1.32

(1) Qualified Dividends and Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividends amount.

The Company’s distributions per share on its Series C 8.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #001228402) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Record
Date

Payable
Date

2022
Distribution
Per Share

2022
Ordinary
Dividends

2022
Qualified
Dividends (1)

2022
Return of
Capital

2022
Capital
Gains

Section 199A
Dividends (1)

2/28/2022

3/17/2022

$0.50

$0.35

$0.02

$0.15

$0.00

$0.33

5/31/2022

6/17/2022

$0.50

$0.35

$0.02

$0.15

$0.00

$0.33

8/31/2022

9/19/2022

$0.50

$0.35

$0.02

$0.15

$0.00

$0.33

11/30/2022

12/19/2022

$0.50

$0.35

$0.02

$0.15

$0.00

$0.33

Totals

$2.00

$1.40

$0.08

$0.60

$0.00

$1.32

(1) Qualified Dividends and Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividends amount.

The information provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the particular consequences of the distributions to them, including the applicability and effect of U.S. federal, state, local and foreign tax laws.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a residential mortgage REIT with a focus on investing in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately-held alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $52 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 650 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230131006043r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006043/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.