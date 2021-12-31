AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of common and preferred stock distributions paid to stockholders in 2022. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to distributions of taxable income by the Company.

Stockholders should review the 2022 tax statements and/or Form 1099-DIV received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure those statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder’s tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their professional tax advisor with respect to their individual tax reporting positions regarding the Company’s distributions.

Common Stock

The Company's distributions per share on its common stock (CUSIP #001228501) are to be classified for income tax purposes as detailed in the below table. The Company’s common stock distribution paid on January 31, 2022 to holders of record on December 31, 2021 will be treated as a 2022 distribution for tax purposes and the common stock distribution paid on January 31, 2023 to holders of record on December 30, 2022 will be treated as a 2023 distribution for tax purposes.

Record

Date Payable

Date 2022

Distribution

Per Share 2022

Ordinary

Dividends 2022

Qualified

Dividends (1) 2022

Return of

Capital 2022

Capital

Gains Section 199A

Dividends (1) 12/31/2021 1/31/2022 $0.21 $0.00 $0.00 $0.21 $0.00 $0.00 3/31/2022 4/29/2022 $0.21 $0.00 $0.00 $0.21 $0.00 $0.00 6/30/2022 7/29/2022 $0.21 $0.00 $0.00 $0.21 $0.00 $0.00 9/30/2022 10/31/2022 $0.21 $0.00 $0.00 $0.21 $0.00 $0.00 Totals $0.84 $0.00 $0.00 $0.84 $0.00 $0.00

(1) Qualified Dividends and Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividends amount.

Preferred Stock

The Company’s distributions per share on its Series A 8.25% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #001228204) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Record

Date Payable

Date 2022

Distribution

Per Share 2022

Ordinary

Dividends 2022

Qualified

Dividends (1) 2022

Return of

Capital 2022

Capital

Gains Section 199A

Dividends (1) 2/28/2022 3/17/2022 $0.51563 $0.36356 $0.02158 $0.15207 $0.00 $0.34198 5/31/2022 6/17/2022 $0.51563 $0.36356 $0.02158 $0.15207 $0.00 $0.34198 8/31/2022 9/19/2022 $0.51563 $0.36356 $0.02158 $0.15207 $0.00 $0.34198 11/30/2022 12/19/2022 $0.51563 $0.36356 $0.02158 $0.15207 $0.00 $0.34198 Totals $2.06252 $1.45424 $0.08632 $0.60828 $0.00 $1.36792

(1) Qualified Dividends and Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividends amount.

The Company’s distributions per share on its Series B 8.00% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #001228303) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Record

Date Payable

Date 2022

Distribution

Per Share 2022

Ordinary

Dividends 2022

Qualified

Dividends (1) 2022

Return of

Capital 2022

Capital

Gains Section 199A

Dividends (1) 2/28/2022 3/17/2022 $0.50 $0.35 $0.02 $0.15 $0.00 $0.33 5/31/2022 6/17/2022 $0.50 $0.35 $0.02 $0.15 $0.00 $0.33 8/31/2022 9/19/2022 $0.50 $0.35 $0.02 $0.15 $0.00 $0.33 11/30/2022 12/19/2022 $0.50 $0.35 $0.02 $0.15 $0.00 $0.33 Totals $2.00 $1.40 $0.08 $0.60 $0.00 $1.32

(1) Qualified Dividends and Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividends amount.

The Company’s distributions per share on its Series C 8.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #001228402) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Record

Date Payable

Date 2022

Distribution

Per Share 2022

Ordinary

Dividends 2022

Qualified

Dividends (1) 2022

Return of

Capital 2022

Capital

Gains Section 199A

Dividends (1) 2/28/2022 3/17/2022 $0.50 $0.35 $0.02 $0.15 $0.00 $0.33 5/31/2022 6/17/2022 $0.50 $0.35 $0.02 $0.15 $0.00 $0.33 8/31/2022 9/19/2022 $0.50 $0.35 $0.02 $0.15 $0.00 $0.33 11/30/2022 12/19/2022 $0.50 $0.35 $0.02 $0.15 $0.00 $0.33 Totals $2.00 $1.40 $0.08 $0.60 $0.00 $1.32

(1) Qualified Dividends and Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividends amount.

The information provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding the particular consequences of the distributions to them, including the applicability and effect of U.S. federal, state, local and foreign tax laws.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a residential mortgage REIT with a focus on investing in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., a leading privately-held alternative investment firm focusing on credit and real estate strategies.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (“Angelo Gordon”) is a privately-held alternative investment firm founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $52 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 650 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.

