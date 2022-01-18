Ladder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 Class A common stock dividend payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, the tax treatment of distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock is as follows:

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Qualified
Dividends
(1)

Capital
Gain

Unrecapt.
1250 Gain
(2)

Return of
Capital

Sec. 199A
Dividends
(3)

Form 1099

References:

(Boxes 1a +
2a + 3)

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 3

Box 5

12/31/2021

1/18/2022(4)

$0.200

$0.034

$0.000

$0.166

$0.051

$0.000

$0.034

3/31/2022

4/15/2022

$0.200

$0.034

$0.000

$0.166

$0.051

$0.000

$0.034

6/30/2022

7/15/2022

$0.220

$0.038

$0.000

$0.182

$0.056

$0.000

$0.038

9/30/2022

10/17/2022

$0.230

$0.039

$0.000

$0.191

$0.059

$0.000

$0.039

12/31/2022

1/17/2023

$0.230

$0.039

$0.000

$0.191

$0.059

$0.000

$0.039

Total 2022 Dividends

$1.080

$0.184

$0.000

$0.896

$0.276

$0.000

$0.184

Notes:

(1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a

(2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a

(3) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a

(4) The $0.200 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/18/2022 is considered a 2022 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and is reflected in 2022 tax reporting.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.9 billion of assets as of September 30, 2022. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties; and (iii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate.

Founded in 2008 and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity. Ladder is headquartered in New York City with regional offices in Miami, Florida and Santa Monica, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005796/en/

