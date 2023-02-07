News Corp will release its second quarter Fiscal 2023 results on Thursday, February 9, 2023. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will discuss the results via a live audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. EST (Sydney: Friday, February 10, at 9:00 a.m. AEDT).

To listen to the webcast, please register using the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fnewscorp-q2fy2023-earnings-call.open-exchange.net%2F.

A live audio webcast and the archived webcast will be available via http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.newscorp.com.

The earnings release will be distributed and available on http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.newscorp.com prior to the call.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.newscorp.com.

