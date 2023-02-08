Marin Software and Yahoo Integration Enhances Programmatic Ad Campaign Buying and Optimization

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Marin Software today announced a new integration with Yahoo to enable enhanced campaign buying and optimization for advertisers. Through the integration, brands can now include Yahoo DSP campaigns within the MarinOne Platform, making the management, measurement and optimization of holistic, omnichannel campaigns easier than ever.

Yahoo DSP puts the power of programmatic advertising in the hands of advertisers, giving them access to premium inventory across the industry’s top publishers, ad exchanges and SSPs - including the Yahoo SSP. This comprehensive access allows brands to understand and reach their audiences across multiple dimensions on every device. Advertisers can choose from various formats including video, mobile, desktop, connectedTV, digital out-of-home, and cutting-edge immersive experiences.

“We are excited to renew our partnership with Yahoo and continue providing our customers with best-in-class advertising solutions that enable them to reach their target audiences more efficiently and effectively than ever before,” said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software. “Our goal is always to provide brands and their agencies with industry-leading technology to manage and optimize their digital marketing programs in a single platform, and give them a competitive edge in today’s digital marketplace. Working closely with Yahoo we will be able to jointly develop even more innovative products that deliver on this goal.”

Through the Yahoo DSP integration, MarinOne Platform users gain access to Yahoo’s industry-leading suite of performance-driving programmatic tools, enhanced transparency and optimization, and direct connection to premium inventory sources.

To learn more about MarinOne and Yahoo, visit http:/www.marinsoftware.com%2Fyahoo-dsp.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230131006176r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006176/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.