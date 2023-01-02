INGALLS & SNYDER LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 431 stocks valued at a total of $1.82Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were INGALLS & SNYDER LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

INGALLS & SNYDER LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AJRD by 271,804 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.31.

On 02/01/2023, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc traded for a price of $55.92 per share and a market cap of $4.51Bil. The stock has returned 45.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-book ratio of 8.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, INGALLS & SNYDER LLC bought 168,710 shares of NYSE:TECK for a total holding of 556,960. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.87.

On 02/01/2023, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $43.3 per share and a market cap of $22.33Bil. The stock has returned 41.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

INGALLS & SNYDER LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BKNG by 2,292 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1878.43.

On 02/01/2023, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2434.1 per share and a market cap of $94.42Bil. The stock has returned -1.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-book ratio of 25.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.62 and a price-sales ratio of 6.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, INGALLS & SNYDER LLC bought 32,453 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 65,014. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 02/01/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $110.2 per share and a market cap of $291.76Bil. The stock has returned -12.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 286.23, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

INGALLS & SNYDER LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ALSN by 57,702 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.4.

On 02/01/2023, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc traded for a price of $45.08 per share and a market cap of $4.17Bil. The stock has returned 20.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-book ratio of 5.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

