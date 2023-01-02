America First Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10050 REGENCY CIRCLE SUITE 515 OMAHA NE 68114

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $339.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were America First Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DGS by 282,980 shares. The trade had a 4.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.36.

On 02/01/2023, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund traded for a price of $47.09 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned -5.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a price-book ratio of 0.96.

During the quarter, America First Investment Advisors, LLC bought 35,148 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 107,448. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 02/01/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $103.13 per share and a market cap of $1,052.10Bil. The stock has returned -31.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.61, a price-book ratio of 7.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, America First Investment Advisors, LLC bought 15,310 shares of NAS:RGLD for a total holding of 156,119. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.02.

On 02/01/2023, Royal Gold Inc traded for a price of $127.03 per share and a market cap of $8.34Bil. The stock has returned 26.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Royal Gold Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.28 and a price-sales ratio of 13.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, America First Investment Advisors, LLC bought 11,678 shares of NYSE:ABT for a total holding of 157,627. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.59.

On 02/01/2023, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $110.55 per share and a market cap of $192.75Bil. The stock has returned -11.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-book ratio of 5.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, America First Investment Advisors, LLC bought 3,305 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 12,605. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 02/01/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $311.52 per share and a market cap of $686.92Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

