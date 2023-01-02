BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1040 stocks valued at a total of $923.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC bought 532,544 shares of ARCA:SCHR for a total holding of 1,694,025. The trade had a 3.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.91.

On 02/01/2023, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $50.37 per share and a market cap of $7.93Bil. The stock has returned -7.01% over the past year.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDN by 1,014,011 shares. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.92.

On 02/01/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.055 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.22% over the past year.

During the quarter, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC bought 122,205 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 1,712,242. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 02/01/2023, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $35.12 per share and a market cap of $31.00Bil. The stock has returned -3.81% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.52.

BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 33,387 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 02/01/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.22 per share and a market cap of $86.80Bil. The stock has returned -8.29% over the past year.

During the quarter, BerganKDV Wealth Management, LLC bought 59,938 shares of ARCA:CMBS for a total holding of 618,014. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.49.

On 02/01/2023, iShares CMBS ETF traded for a price of $47.25 per share and a market cap of $559.91Mil. The stock has returned -7.62% over the past year.

