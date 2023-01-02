RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $1.15Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MELI by 153,083 shares. The trade had a 9.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $859.52.

On 02/01/2023, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1181.69 per share and a market cap of $59.43Bil. The stock has returned 4.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 220.05, a price-book ratio of 36.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.92 and a price-sales ratio of 6.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 838,484 shares in NYSE:BABA, giving the stock a 6.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.27 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $110.2 per share and a market cap of $291.76Bil. The stock has returned -12.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 286.23, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 7,875,892 shares in NYSE:YMM, giving the stock a 5.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.71 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd traded for a price of $8.050000000000001 per share and a market cap of $8.92Bil. The stock has returned -4.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -30.79 and a price-sales ratio of 9.24.

During the quarter, RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC bought 659,854 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 3,830,719. The trade had a 4.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.13.

On 02/01/2023, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $97.98 per share and a market cap of $123.88Bil. The stock has returned 63.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-book ratio of 9.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.75 and a price-sales ratio of 7.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 269,210 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65000000000001.

On 02/01/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $92.73 per share and a market cap of $480.90Bil. The stock has returned -23.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.37 and a price-sales ratio of 6.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

