2 hours ago
Docebo+Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning solutions provider, announced today that Fosway Group, Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst, named Docebo as a Core Leader on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems for the sixth consecutive year.

Fosway Group's 2023 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst Recognizes Docebo as a Core Leader for the Sixth Consecutive Year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fosway identifies Core Leaders as companies with an excellent track record of enterprise win rates, customer delivery, and advocacy. According to Fosway, Docebo has proven its ability to deliver high levels of innovation, customer impact, and advocacy compared to alternatives in the market.

Fosway’s 9-Grid™ model is the only European-centric research and analysis that enables corporate buyers of NextGen HR and learning solutions to evaluate their procurement options based on five critical factors; Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories of multiple solutions to make informed decisions around their solution needs.

“Maintaining our position as a Core Leader in Fosway’s Learning Systems grid for the sixth consecutive year signifies our consistent innovation in the learning technology market,” said Mike Byrne, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Docebo. “Our customers choose Docebo because we deliver a single solution across all learning audiences, which encourages a continuous learning culture across their organizations. As our enterprise customers scale, Docebo grows with them, providing an end-to-end learning solution to train, certify and retain employees, customers, and partners, ensuring their L&D investments have a long-term, tangible impact on a business’s bottom line.”

“This year’s Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems report highlights the growth of the extended enterprise - customer and partner education - market,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “Docebo has consolidated its position as a Core Leader on the 9-Grid™ as a result of continued strong growth and innovation across both internal learning and the extended enterprise.”

Docebo has offices in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Canada, UAE, and Australia. The company continues to be recognized as a market leader in EMEA, including the Best+Learning+Management+Systems+for+2023 by eLearning Industry, a 2023+Corporate+LMS+Leader+for+Europe, among 16 other Winter Awards by G2 Crowd, and most recently, four Gold awards from LearnX.

The 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems is now available here.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s customized end-to-end learning solutions, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

About the Fosway 9-Grid:

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organisations including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005370/en/

