Get it with Gurus: Cargurus' new brand campaign highlights individual drivers in a confidence-inducing elevated reality, with spots highlighting the buyer’s journey, the seller experience, and a combination of both.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus ( CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today released its new brand campaign tapping into consumer desire for more choice, convenience, confidence, and optimism in their buying and selling journey. The “Get it with Gurus” campaign emphasizes the powerful tools available to help consumers navigate an ever-evolving car market with certainty and ease — whether it’s giving them access to the largest selection of vehicles online, the insights and details to get a great deal when they buy or sell, or the convenience of starting their purchase online before heading to the dealer.

“From researching and shopping, to buying, financing, or selling, the automotive journey is a personal, boundless adventure with no one-size-fits-all approach. The ‘Get it with Gurus’ campaign showcases that unmatched feeling of being in the driver’s seat and reaching your desired outcome with the power of trusted information, choice, and convenience at your fingertips,” said Dafna Sarnoff, Chief Marketing Officer at CarGurus. “At CarGurus, we recognize a pain point for consumers in that they are seeking more control and confidence in the shopping, buying, and selling journey. We are addressing this by providing access to vast inventory, deals, delivery optionality, and instant offers, giving consumers the unique power to do as much or as little as they want online and feel confident while doing it.”

Research from CarGurus’ Consumer Insights Report shows that drivers want personalized control over every aspect of their buying and selling journey. Today’s buyers take a combination of online and in-person steps to purchase a car, and both buyers and sellers say they’d prefer to conduct even more of the process from home. Notably, buyer satisfaction remains strong despite the current challenging market conditions. In the face of rising prices and limited inventory, buyers cited an easy purchase process being the top reason for their confidence in getting a great deal.

With this research in mind, CarGurus developed three national TV and digital spots in partnership with DDB San Francisco to show how CarGurus is empowering consumers to take charge of their buying or selling experience and get exactly what they want. The spots reinforce CarGurus’ mission to give people the power to reach their destination through the tools and unbiased information they need to shop, buy, or sell any car, anywhere, at the right price, and in the right way for them.

The campaign highlights individual drivers in a confidence-inducing elevated reality, with spots highlighting the buyer’s journey, the seller experience, and a combination of both. With the power of CarGurus features by their side – like unbiased deal ratings, the ability to sell completely online, options to start a purchase online, and schedule delivery – drivers dance, whistle, and boldly strut through their path to purchase and sale.

“Our goal was to bring the CarGurus customer experience to life in a way that puts the feeling of confidence of buying or selling a car at the center of the work. Rather than taking a literal approach toward emotions, we used a hyper-real setting to transport viewers and connect on a more visceral level,” said Ben Wolan, Executive Creative Director, DDB San Francisco.

The integrated campaign will run across premium networks, including prime time programming on CBS, as well as NHL and NBA game coverage on TNT. Digital campaign components will include video display on platforms such as YouTube, along with social media influencer programs.

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus ( CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. 1

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com , and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com .

CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer® is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Similarweb : Overview Report (Traffic Insights), Q3 2022, U.S.

