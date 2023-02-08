Immunocore to present at upcoming investor conferences

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 01 February 2023) Immunocore Holdings Plc ( IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in February:

  • Guggenheim Oncology Conference
    Fireside Chat: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. ET
  • SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
    Fireside Chat: Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Citi's 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit
    Fireside Chat: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast live and will be available in the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. A replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

CONTACT:

Immunocore
Sébastien Desprez, Head of Communications
T: +44 (0) 7458030732
E: [email protected]
Follow on Twitter: @Immunocore

Consilium Strategic Communications (corporate and financial)
Mary-Jane Elliott/ Chris Welsh/Jessica Hodgson
T: +44 (0)203 709 5700
E: [email protected]

Investor Relations
Clayton Robertson, Head of Investor Relations
T: +1 215-384-4781
E: [email protected]

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.