NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”), (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on March 1, 2023 after the markets close. Management will host a conference call on March 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results.

A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed’s Investor Relations website at MariMed Q422 Earnings Webcast. To listen to the live call, please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be archived on MariMed’s website for approximately 30 days.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Steve West
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter
Chief Communications Officer
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (781) 277-0007

