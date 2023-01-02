BAXTER BROS INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1030 EAST PUTNAM AVE RIVERSIDE, CT 06878

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $559.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were BAXTER BROS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BAXTER BROS INC bought 201,190 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 276,510. The trade had a 3.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 02/01/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $116.01 per share and a market cap of $473.55Bil. The stock has returned 57.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 47.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BAXTER BROS INC bought 58,336 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 106,484. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 02/01/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $142.38 per share and a market cap of $335.89Bil. The stock has returned -8.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-book ratio of 7.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BAXTER BROS INC bought 25,531 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 51,765. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 02/01/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $174.02 per share and a market cap of $336.49Bil. The stock has returned 36.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 39,766 shares in NYSE:GE, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.58 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, General Electric Co traded for a price of $80.48 per share and a market cap of $87.94Bil. The stock has returned 9.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, BAXTER BROS INC bought 43,175 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 122,164. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 02/01/2023, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $61.32 per share and a market cap of $265.18Bil. The stock has returned 3.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-book ratio of 11.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.56 and a price-sales ratio of 6.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.