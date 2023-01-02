Clearstead Trust, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 388 stocks valued at a total of $300.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clearstead Trust, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 857,979 shares in ARCA:JKE, giving the stock a 14.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.05 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $283.8065 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 336.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Clearstead Trust, LLC bought 98,417 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 103,219. The trade had a 9.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 02/01/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $294.62 per share and a market cap of $156.71Bil. The stock has returned -18.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a price-book ratio of 5.52.

The guru established a new position worth 586,744 shares in ARCA:QLD, giving the stock a 7.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.53 during the quarter.

On 02/01/2023, ProShares Ultra QQQ 2x Shares traded for a price of $42.46 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -42.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Ultra QQQ 2x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a price-book ratio of 6.60.

During the quarter, Clearstead Trust, LLC bought 20,493 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 55,721. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 02/01/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $247.81 per share and a market cap of $1,844.65Bil. The stock has returned -19.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-book ratio of 10.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.28 and a price-sales ratio of 9.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Clearstead Trust, LLC bought 20,654 shares of NAS:ADP for a total holding of 21,253. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.93.

On 02/01/2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $225.81 per share and a market cap of $93.58Bil. The stock has returned 11.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-book ratio of 31.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.13 and a price-sales ratio of 5.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

