AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’ve roamed into 2023’s pastures with four awards honoring our work improving the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food. We’re thankful for these recognitions that show we have a winning recipe to bring more ethical food to the table.

Here are the awards and recognitions we’re particularly “egg-static” about:

  • Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter”: We cracked Fast Company’s Brands That Matter list as a brand that prides itself on the ”treatment of its hens to the sustainability of its supply chain, but also manages to turn those ideals into fun, compelling content.” The award called out our traceability feature, with its 360-degree video of the farms where our girls roam, and The Vital Times, a tiny hen-sized newspaper in every carton featuring our “Bird of the Month” as two ways we elevate the everyday for millions of people across the country.
  • Whole Foods Market’s “Top 10 Food Trends for 2023”: Why did the chicken cross the road? To start a revolution! Our hometown neighbors at Whole Foods Market said our new Restorative eggs are one of the brands leading “A Poultry Revolution” in their “Top 10 Food Trends for 2023.” The Trends Council that cooked up this year’s eighth-annual list revealed more people are flocking to higher animal welfare standards when shopping for poultry and eggs. We’ve always believed chickens should be able to act like chickens, with access to fresh air and sunshine to nosh on a buffet of grasses, so it’s exciting to see more people agree.
  • Progressive Grocer’s IMPACT Awards: When you’re disrupting food for good, crew members are a key ingredient in the secret sauce. Progressive Grocer’s IMPACT Awards celebrated our workforce development and crew support, noting our transition to a remote culture, wellness and safety programming, and more as examples of how we empower our crew members to grow professionally and personally. At the end of the day, we believe we win and lose as a team. We can only compete to win when our flock feels safe, engaged, and valued.
  • Texan by Nature’s TxN 20: Everything’s bigger in Texas, including conservation efforts. We’ve been raising industry standards for 15 years since we began on a small Austin pasture with just 20 Rhode Island Red hens. This fall, Texan by Nature selected us as a TxN 20 Honoree, which recognizes innovative companies based and operating in the Lone Star State that prioritize conservation efforts to protect people, prosperity, and natural resources.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:
Vital Farms ( VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com

CONTACT:

Media:
Rob Discher
[email protected]

Investors:
Matt Siler
[email protected]

