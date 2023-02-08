JBG SMITH Selected for Inclusion in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index

57 minutes ago
JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS) today announced that it has been named a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes the performance of public companies that support gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

Companies included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

JBG SMITH scored at 88% for its inclusive culture in part due to its excellent parental leave policies, adoption assistance program, availability of employee resources, and D&I training options. Notably, JBG SMITH releases an annual D&I report, further displaying its overall commitment to transparent reporting.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index which serves as evidence of our commitment to our ongoing work to achieve gender equality,” said Matt Kelly, JBG SMITH CEO. “JBG SMITH has been working diligently to cultivate and maintain a workplace that is diverse, inclusive, and equitable. We remain steadfast in advancing our inclusion efforts across our company, our leadership team, and our culture.”

The 2023 GEI extends globally to represent 45 countries and regions. The 483 member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities. JBG SMITH is one of only 32 companies included from the real estate sector.

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

For more information on the GEI visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fgei.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH’s holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the developer for Amazon’s new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech’s $1 billion Innovation Campus is under construction. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 15.6 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.8 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company’s strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg+Professional+Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request+a+demo.

