NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from twenty-seven cents per share to twenty-nine cents per share, payable on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.