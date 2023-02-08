Reinsurance+Group+of+America%2C+Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2023 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

“As we celebrate RGA’s 50th anniversary, it is an honor to be named as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies,” said Anna Manning, Chief Executive Officer, RGA. “This recognition is a testament to the integrity, commitment, and client focus of our employees who have built an exceptional and inclusive culture and a resilient, highly respected long-term business.”

“RGA is guided by our purpose to make financial protection accessible to all,” said Tony Cheng, President, RGA. “We pledge to work tirelessly to deliver on that purpose, and to continue to live the values that have led to this recognition as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies.”

To determine the list, Fortune asks executives, directors, and analysts to rate companies within their own industries based on nine criteria, including value as a long-term investment, quality of management, innovativeness, community responsibility, and the ability to attract and retain talent.

Last month, RGA kicked off a celebration of its 50th anniversary by announcing charitable grants to organizations nominated by RGA employees around the world. The company also published its inaugural ESG+Report in 2022, demonstrating its long-standing commitments to responsible business practices, sustainable investing, environmental stewardship, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. Over the past five decades, RGA has become one of the world's largest and most respected reinsurers and is guided by a fundamental purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. RGA is widely recognized for superior risk management and underwriting expertise, innovative product design, and dedicated client focus. RGA serves clients and partners in key markets around the world and has approximately $3.3 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $82.7 billion as of September 30, 2022.

