Euronet's Ren Payments Platform to Enhance Prepaid Card Issuing Services for Digital Wallet Provider SOLFIN as Company Expands Across the LATAM Region

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet ( EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, today announced an agreement with LATAM digital wallet provider Paga Aqui Servicios SOLFIN (SOLFIN) where Euronet’s Ren Payments Platform (Ren) will provide complete issuing services for a minimum of 250,000 prepaid cards and up to 10 million cards over the next 10 years.

The partnership, one of the largest prepaid card programs in Central America, also will enable SOLFIN to expand its footprint beyond Costa Rica and Guatemala to other Central American countries in the future.

SOLFIN serves consumers in Central America who do not have access to traditional banking institutions. In addition, the company offers solutions for small and medium businesses through prepaid cards for payroll disbursement, vendor payments and other uses.

To help manage its next growth stage, SOLFIN selected Ren because of Euronet’s presence in the LATAM region, understanding of the prepaid segment, and ability to help SOLFIN scale across multiple countries and currencies while providing seamless operations.

For this project, Euronet is hosting Ren in one of its global data centers and providing the SOLFIN wallet access to Ren’s issuing capabilities through customizable APIs. The SaaS-based approach enables SOLFIN to focus on its new wallet enhancements while Euronet maintains the core Ren functionality for them.

Once fully integrated into the project, Euronet and Ren will manage the full card life cycle as the SaaS prepaid card processing platform and Mastercard affiliate license sponsorship provider.

"We needed a partner with proven technology and expertise in prepaid card issuing," said Alejandro Hernandez, General Manager at SOLFIN. "Euronet was able to deliver both and understands the needs of the LATAM region."

"We are excited to be working with SOLFIN," said Oscar Munoz, Head of Sales for Ren Americas. "They have a strong presence in the region and are committed to delivering prepaid card services that meet the needs of their customers."

About the Ren Payments Platform

Ren is an end-to-end payments platform from Euronet that breaks architectural paradigms to keep pace with global payment trends. In addition to processing billions of transactions per year for Euronet, Ren’s technology is utilized by third parties for integration into their own business applications to oﬀer issuing, acquiring and real-time payment services with total freedom in commercial and technological terms. From banking and fintechs to retailers and gaming properties, a wide range of industries beneﬁt from Ren’s cloud-ready, microservices-based architecture — in addition to its ﬂexible pricing models and customer-centric solutions. Learn more at www.renpayments.com.

About SOLFIN

SOLFIN is a FinTech wallet app for unbanked individuals, gig economy workers and young adults who typically lack access to financial education and traditional banking institutions. In addition, SOLFIN offers solutions for small and medium businesses through prepaid cards for payroll disbursement, vendor payments, and other uses. SOLFIN is also the regulated entity that drives over 850 Correspondent Banking Services locations for various bill payments.

Find more information about SOLFIN at https://solfincr.com/ and https://didi.cr/

About Euronet

Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend on. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

A leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, Euronet has developed an extensive global payment network that includes 51,437 installed ATMs, approximately 590,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 65 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 777,000 POS terminals at approximately 352,000 retailer locations in 63 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 509,000 locations serving 188 countries and territories. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

ti?nf=ODc0MDA5NCM1Mzg0MTUyIzIwMDcwNzM=
Euronet-Worldwide-Inc-.png
Euronet Contact
Stephanie Taylor
Director of Financial Planning and Investor Relations
+1-913-327-4200
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.