SALLY BEAUTY EXPANDS THE BONDBAR HAIR CARE LINE FOLLOWING EARLY SUCCESS AND RAVE CONSUMER REVIEWS

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023

The expanded lineup answers the consumers' need for deeper customization across a broader range of hair concerns

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --After Sally Beauty's successful initial launch of bondbar, a pro-quality line of hair care bonding solutions, the company is adding further depth and breadth with the launch of an expanded lineup of products.

Low_Res_SALLY_2023_Q2_bondbar_Collection_horizontal_070_LINEUP.jpg

Bondbar's initial launch exceeded consumer expectations with the core four products (Bonding Pre-Shampoo, Bonding Shampoo, Bonding Conditioner, and Bonding Styling Cream) garnering hundreds of rave reviews within the first three months. The brand's accessible price and premium quality are undeniably resonating.

Consumers are also gravitating to the brand's clinically proven results. When the Bonding Pre-Shampoo, Bonding Shampoo, Bonding Conditioner, and Bonding Styling Cream are used as a hair repair system, bondbar reduces breakage during combing by 70%, improves wet detangling by 90%, and strengthens and repairs highly damaged hair after the very first use. "Bondbar was developed with proprietary formulas that penetrate deep into the hair cortex to improve strength and manageability and repair damage quickly. Consumers are seeing and loving the results, and we're excited to continue building on these initial results," stated Steve Chattin, Sally Beauty's Vice President of Global Product Development.

Bondbar's mission is to make premium hair repair technology accessible to everyone. Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Sally Beauty Merchandising, stated, "Bonding technology is booming, but the category tends to be at a higher price point. As an industry leader, Sally Beauty knows this space and developed the bondbar line with prestige technology starting at $9.99. This intentional move was made to address every hair-conscious consumer looking for pro-quality products for less."

To continue its dedication to providing pro-quality hair repair solutions, bondbar is adding six new products to its original core four. Bondbar's new lineup includes:

  • Bonding Primer: The ultimate repair treatment that smooths hair and helps reduce breakage after just one use when used in a system with bondbar's Bonding Pre-Shampoo.
  • Bonding Booster: Add this treatment into hair color or a bleach formula to help reduce damage during the at-home hair color process.
  • Bonding Recovery: A post-chemical treatment reviver that keeps damage at bay during the coloring, lightening, and relaxing process while improving wet detangling by up to 90% after just one use.
  • Bonding Purple Shampoo: A toning shampoo that neutralizes brassiness after one use and significantly brightens all blonde, lightened, and gray hair while hydrating roots to ends.
  • Bonding Concentrate: An oil styler that increases shine and minimizes flyaways while shielding hair against heat damage up to 450ºF.
  • Bonding Hydration Mask: A intense moisture treatment that adds volume, smooths hair, and improves wet detangling by up to 90% after one use.

Products within bondbar's expansive new collection can be combined into nine targeted systems for a more personalized experience. Each system was developed to help repair hair based on the type, texture, and common concerns such as oily, dry, thick, fine, gray, color treated hair, and more. "Consumers now have access to a deeper level of customization backed by bondbar's clinical results and affordable price," added Herskowitz.

The entire bondbar collection is available at Sally Beauty retailers, sallybeauty.com/bondbar, and Amazon.

About Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

Sally_Beauty_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA02016&sd=2023-02-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sally-beauty-expands-the-bondbar-hair-care-line-following-early-success-and-rave-consumer-reviews-301735484.html

SOURCE Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA02016&Transmission_Id=202302010903PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA02016&DateId=20230201
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.