PR Newswire

The expanded lineup answers the consumers' need for deeper customization across a broader range of hair concerns

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --After Sally Beauty's successful initial launch of bondbar, a pro-quality line of hair care bonding solutions, the company is adding further depth and breadth with the launch of an expanded lineup of products.

Bondbar's initial launch exceeded consumer expectations with the core four products (Bonding Pre-Shampoo, Bonding Shampoo, Bonding Conditioner, and Bonding Styling Cream) garnering hundreds of rave reviews within the first three months. The brand's accessible price and premium quality are undeniably resonating.

Consumers are also gravitating to the brand's clinically proven results. When the Bonding Pre-Shampoo, Bonding Shampoo, Bonding Conditioner, and Bonding Styling Cream are used as a hair repair system, bondbar reduces breakage during combing by 70%, improves wet detangling by 90%, and strengthens and repairs highly damaged hair after the very first use. "Bondbar was developed with proprietary formulas that penetrate deep into the hair cortex to improve strength and manageability and repair damage quickly. Consumers are seeing and loving the results, and we're excited to continue building on these initial results," stated Steve Chattin, Sally Beauty's Vice President of Global Product Development.

Bondbar's mission is to make premium hair repair technology accessible to everyone. Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Sally Beauty Merchandising, stated, "Bonding technology is booming, but the category tends to be at a higher price point. As an industry leader, Sally Beauty knows this space and developed the bondbar line with prestige technology starting at $9.99. This intentional move was made to address every hair-conscious consumer looking for pro-quality products for less."

To continue its dedication to providing pro-quality hair repair solutions, bondbar is adding six new products to its original core four. Bondbar's new lineup includes:

Bonding Primer : The ultimate repair treatment that smooths hair and helps reduce breakage after just one use when used in a system with bondbar's Bonding Pre-Shampoo.

: The ultimate repair treatment that smooths hair and helps reduce breakage after just one use when used in a system with bondbar's Bonding Pre-Shampoo. Bonding Booster : Add this treatment into hair color or a bleach formula to help reduce damage during the at-home hair color process.

: Add this treatment into hair color or a bleach formula to help reduce damage during the at-home hair color process. Bonding Recovery : A post-chemical treatment reviver that keeps damage at bay during the coloring, lightening, and relaxing process while improving wet detangling by up to 90% after just one use.

: A post-chemical treatment reviver that keeps damage at bay during the coloring, lightening, and relaxing process while improving wet detangling by up to 90% after just one use. Bonding Purple Shampoo : A toning shampoo that neutralizes brassiness after one use and significantly brightens all blonde, lightened, and gray hair while hydrating roots to ends.

: A toning shampoo that neutralizes brassiness after one use and significantly brightens all blonde, lightened, and gray hair while hydrating roots to ends. Bonding Concentrate: An oil styler that increases shine and minimizes flyaways while shielding hair against heat damage up to 450ºF.

An oil styler that increases shine and minimizes flyaways while shielding hair against heat damage up to 450ºF. Bonding Hydration Mask: A intense moisture treatment that adds volume, smooths hair, and improves wet detangling by up to 90% after one use.

Products within bondbar's expansive new collection can be combined into nine targeted systems for a more personalized experience. Each system was developed to help repair hair based on the type, texture, and common concerns such as oily, dry, thick, fine, gray, color treated hair, and more. "Consumers now have access to a deeper level of customization backed by bondbar's clinical results and affordable price," added Herskowitz.

The entire bondbar collection is available at Sally Beauty retailers, sallybeauty.com/bondbar, and Amazon.

About Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sally-beauty-expands-the-bondbar-hair-care-line-following-early-success-and-rave-consumer-reviews-301735484.html

SOURCE Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.