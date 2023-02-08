App Progress is Ahead of Schedule

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Pedro's List Inc. (OTC PINK:PDRO), the next-generation service provider connection app designed to bring consumers together with home-related service providers in Mexico, is pleased to announce that the technology that drives the platform is ahead of schedule for the anticipated launch in 2023.

This week we are pleased to announce the completion of the migration from our previous servers to to the state-of-the-art AWS (Amazon Web Services).

The primary benefits for the platform using AWS are threefold: Functionality, Scalability and Security.

The functionality of the platform is critical. Pedro's List customers need an easy-to-sign-up and easy-to-use app. AWS has such a robust functionality component, our ability to modify processes and add or remove them is greatly enhanced.

After onboarding reputable service providers, we will offer our services to the public in different markets. When we launch marketing campaigns, the app will have spikes in downloads and operations. We are planning for success, so we need to be able to handle a large influx of new customers. AWS allows us to do this. This will be especially important for Mexico City because of the size of the launch there servicing a massive population of over 20 million people.

Whenever financial transactions are being performed security is paramount. AWS, whose reputation in this area is fantastic, allows us to implement our security protocols easily.

Andrew Birnbaum, CEO, Pedro's List Inc. stated, "We are truly proud of our tech team and the technology we will be offering very soon. Pedro's List is motivated to provide state of the art technology to bring consumers together with vetted service providers. Our technology allows this to happen and working with a company like AWS is another example of this."

About Pedro's List: Pedro's List main business operations are connecting homeowners and consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects throughout Mexico. Pedro's List provides the technology tools and resources to allow homeowners to find local pre-screened, customer reviewed service professionals and instantly book appointments online or through the mobile application. An experienced team has been assembled to implement the plan to offer these services to consumers in a better way and significantly benefit service providers through technology.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

www.pedroslist.mx

https://www.facebook.com/pedroslistmx

https://www.instagram.com/pedroslist/

https://www.reddit.com/user/pedroslist

https://www.linkedin.com/company/pedroslist/about/

For more information about Pedro's List visit pedroslist.mx

Investor and Media Relations:

Integrity Media Inc.

(888) 216-3595

[email protected]

SOURCE: PEDRO'S LIST, INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737636/Pedros-List-Provides-Technology-Update



