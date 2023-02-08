NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Wesco was ranked #173 on the Top 250 Best-Managed Companies of 2022, as selected by The Drucker Institute and published in The Wall Street Journal. Wesco's ranking climbed 8.9 points over last year and was the largest gain within the Industrial Goods sector. This is the first year Wesco has been listed on the Top 250.



The Management Top 250 ranking measures five dimensions of corporate performance: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. For more Management Top 250 details and metrics, visit: https://on.wsj.com/3H03b6A

